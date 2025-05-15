Spotify’s AI DJ now takes voice requests for music picks: Here’s how it works

Spotify has expanded its AI DJ feature with new voice command support, offering users a more interactive way to influence their music playlists. Initially launched in 2023, the AI DJ was designed to generate playlists based on individual listening patterns and habits. The latest feature allows users to make direct voice requests to shape their listening experience, and it is now available in over 60 countries, although India is not yet included. Spotify is now allowing its premium users to talk to its AI DJ and request music based on their mood or the activity. (Spotify)

With this update, ‘Premium’ subscribers can talk to the DJ and request music tailored to a particular genre, artist, mood, or activity. For example, users can say phrases like “play some electronic beats for my morning workout” or “suggest some good romantic songs for a rainy day.” The system responds by adjusting the playlist to deliver songs that match the request and the listener's past behaviour.

How to Use Spotify DJ

To try this feature, users need to:

Open the Spotify app and go to the Search tab. Search for “DJ” and tap Play. Press and hold the DJ button on the lower right corner of the screen. A beep will indicate the DJ is ready. Speak the request, this can be a mood, genre, artist, or activity. The DJ will respond and adjust the playlist accordingly. To change the vibe again, press and hold the DJ button to speak a new command. Users can also tap the button once to skip to a new playlist section without using voice.

Furthermore, Spotify has confirmed that the feature can handle a range of voice prompts, including requests for unfamiliar songs or specific types of music. Users might say, “play rock bands I haven’t heard before” or “give me indie tracks for relaxing at night.” The feature aims to make it easier for listeners to personalise music without navigating multiple menus or search filters.

How Spotify Make the Playlist

The DJ works through a combination of artificial intelligence and contributions from Spotify’s global team of music editors. The service selects music by analysing listening history, identifying patterns, and including both new releases and older tracks that users may have liked in the past. The voice used in the DJ feature is created by Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, to create a more conversational and familiar tone.

Spotify also reports that users have shown interest in the natural voice delivery, which aims to make interactions more fluid. Despite the current limitations, such as the inability to handle audiobook or podcast requests, the company continues to test the feature in beta mode and plans future improvements.