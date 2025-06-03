Florida High schooler's backflip fail during graduation ceremony goes viral after he accidentally kicks classmate: Watch

A South Florida high schooler does a backflip and hits the girl standing behind him while accepting his diploma. A high school graduation in South Florida took a turn when a student's celebratory backflip accidentally kicked a girl behind him.(TikTok/rebel_chaos)

The incident reportedly happened over the weekend at South Plantation High School’s graduation ceremony, per an Instagram-based news handle, its_onsite. The grad accidentally hitting the girl, caught on video, quickly made its way around social media.

Notably, the video shows that as graduates lined up to receive their diplomas, one did a backflip on stage. But things didn’t go exactly as planned. Mid-flip, his foot connected with the girl standing behind him, knocking her off balance.

“He did apologize but he did warn her before the name was called he was going to do a flip. Excitement happened too quickly ... they had to sit next to each other after this,” wrote TikTok user @rebel_chaos, who shared the clip.

Graduation ceremony goes viral after student’s backflip lands a kick

its_onsite's post added, “A South Plantation High School grad was feeling himself a little too much and accidentally kicked the girl behind him while doing a backflip during the ceremony.”

“According to #Rebel_Chaos, he did warn her he was gonna flip, but the excitement got the best of him. They still had to sit next to each other afterward.”

Famed X-based journalist, Collin Rugg, also posted the video on X, captioning, “High schooler does a backflip and accidentally kicks the girl behind him while accepting his diploma. Lmao.”

Hilariously, the Florida grad's blunder reminded me of a viral 2018 video of a college student’s Spring Break backflipping stunt also going sideways.

The viral clip from Fort Lauderdale Beach showed Joe Manuel, a student from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was showing off his backflip skills in front of a group of girls. After a series of successful flips, he crashed into a group of girls, knocking one to the ground.

The young, annoyed woman jumps up and kicks and slaps Joe on the back a few times.