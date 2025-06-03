Who is Antoine Massey? New Orleans jail escapee's Instagram videos pleading Trump for help go viral

Videos have surfaced of New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey claiming he has proof of his innocence and appealing for help from President Donald Trump and celebrities including Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, and Lil Wayne. In the clip, Massey insists he didn’t escape jail but was "let out." Antoine Massey escaped from a New Orleans jail last month.(X)

“I’m one of the ones that was let out of Orleans Parish jail where they said I escaped, right?" he says in one of the videos. “I didn’t break out. I was let out.”

He further alleges that he left because he was facing false charges.

"The reason why I left the jail is because these people were trying to give me a life sentence in both parishes for something that I did not do," the man says. "Donald Trump, please, I'm asking for help!"

The clips, uploaded to Instagram, have since been deleted.

What charges is Antoine Massey facing?

Massey was arrested in March 2025 on charges of vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery. He is one of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans facility last month. Prior to the jailbreak, he was already wanted in St. Tammany Parish for alleged rape and kidnapping.

His criminal record spans over a decade, including convictions for armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, theft, and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

The recent prison break marks his fifth escape-related incident.

Matt Dennis, a veteran bounty hunter who previously arrested Massey, told Fox8Live he believes Massey won’t remain at large for long.

“I’ve dealt with Massey. I’ve personally arrested Massey,” Dennis said. “When we dealt with Massey, I told my team, ‘Be careful, he’s playing stupid.’ But you can tell he wasn’t stupid, so we used the full gear -- shackles, handcuffs, everything -- after he escaped us," he told the outlet.

Massey last cut off his ankle monitor in November 2023 and was captured within two hours.

“When I saw his face on television after he escaped, I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” Dennis added.