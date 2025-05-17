Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Orleans jailbreak: 10 inmates dug a hole, wrote ‘to easy’ before fleeing; escape plan found

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 17, 2025 01:11 AM IST

New Orleans inmates who escaped prison had carved a hole behind the toilet, photos show

Almost a dozen inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday. Louisiana Police first said that 11 inmates had fled, before noting that one of them was captured after a brief foot chase through the French Quarter. Now, photos from inside a jail cell have surfaced, showing the inmates' potential escape route.

Almost a dozen New Orleans inmates escaped prison(OPSO and Unsplash)
Almost a dozen New Orleans inmates escaped prison(OPSO and Unsplash)

The photos show a large hole cut from behind a toilet, in a typical ‘Shawshank Redemption ’- like manner. Messages like ‘to easy’ were written near the hole.

 

Authorities said that they found out about the jailbreak during the morning headcount. One of the fugitive inmates, Derrick Groves, was convicted on two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of attempted second-degree murder last year.

Read More: Prison break: 11 ‘dangerous’ inmates escape from Orleans Justice Center, jail on lockdown

“We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures. Any lapses or failures that contributed to this incident will be addressed swiftly and with full accountability," Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

The AP, after obtaining the photograph, reported that a former law enforcement official who worked in the jail for several years said such an opening, of just a few feet, would typically be covered by a sink and toilet that may have been removed in this case.

“Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this. My office will do whatever it takes to determine how this happened and make sure that it won’t happen again," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

 

The escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, police noted.

List of New Orleans inmates who escaped prison

Antoine Massey

Lenton Vanburen

Jermaine Donald

Leo Tate

Kendell Myles (captured by NOPD)

Derrick Groves

Corey Boyd

Gary Price

Robert Moody

Decannon Dennis

Keith Lewis

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / New Orleans jailbreak: 10 inmates dug a hole, wrote ‘to easy’ before fleeing; escape plan found
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On