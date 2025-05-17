New Orleans jailbreak: 10 inmates dug a hole, wrote ‘to easy’ before fleeing; escape plan found

Almost a dozen inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday. Louisiana Police first said that 11 inmates had fled, before noting that one of them was captured after a brief foot chase through the French Quarter. Now, photos from inside a jail cell have surfaced, showing the inmates' potential escape route. Almost a dozen New Orleans inmates escaped prison(OPSO and Unsplash)

The photos show a large hole cut from behind a toilet, in a typical ‘Shawshank Redemption ’- like manner. Messages like ‘to easy’ were written near the hole.

Authorities said that they found out about the jailbreak during the morning headcount. One of the fugitive inmates, Derrick Groves, was convicted on two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of attempted second-degree murder last year.

“We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures. Any lapses or failures that contributed to this incident will be addressed swiftly and with full accountability," Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

The AP, after obtaining the photograph, reported that a former law enforcement official who worked in the jail for several years said such an opening, of just a few feet, would typically be covered by a sink and toilet that may have been removed in this case.

“Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this. My office will do whatever it takes to determine how this happened and make sure that it won’t happen again," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

The escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, police noted.

List of New Orleans inmates who escaped prison

Antoine Massey

Lenton Vanburen

Jermaine Donald

Leo Tate

Kendell Myles (captured by NOPD)

Derrick Groves

Corey Boyd

Gary Price

Robert Moody

Decannon Dennis

Keith Lewis