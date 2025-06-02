Bill Clinton's dig at Donald Trump over ‘my way or highway’ style governance: 'Never seen…'

Former US president Bill Clinton has slammed Donald Trump's ignorance of the American legal system, saying he had never seen a leader who says, “Whatever I want should be the law of the land". He added that most Americans “don't agree with that". Former US President Bill Clinton talks about Donald Trump and his governing style(Reuters)

Bill Clinton was in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, when he said Trump is acting in ways that go against American values and “We’ve never seen anything like this before in my lifetime – somebody that says, ‘Whatever I want should be the law of the land. It’s my way or the highway.” he added.

Trump is getting ‘less popular’

The ex-President then discussed Donald Trump’s behaviour, which includes “calling people names” and using forceful tactics. He said, “I like to think that he’s paid a price for this, you know, name-calling and throwing his weight around. I think it’s made him less popular,” Clinton said.

Clinton believes that while Trump can lead however he wants, the courts and elections will decide if his actions are acceptable. “Only elections are going to change this,” he said.

Trump's looking for ways to defy court order’

“He (Trump) is looking for ways to basically defy all these court orders. But I think he’ll have a hard time doing that. And if he does, I think it will hurt him in America,” Bill Clinton said.

The former President added that the courts, including judges appointed by Trump himself, are pushing back. “I do think the courts are getting their dander up,” he added.

He then went on to criticise the republican President's attempts to block law firms from representing clients in federal buildings because of political disagreements. “That ain’t America. We’ve never done that,” Clinton said. “The whole purpose of having a legal system is to have both sides be heard.”

Clinton also urged Americans to work together and avoid division. “Someone needs to stand up and say, ‘Damn it, what we have in common matters more. We cannot destroy other people’s trust in us. We need to preserve that and find a way to work together,” he said. “We gotta just calm down and try to pull people together again,” CBS quoted former US President as saying.

'Biden did a good job'

When asked about a recent book that questions Joe Biden’s mental abilities, Clinton dismissed the claims. He said he had never seen Biden struggle.

“I thought he was a good president… I had never seen him and walked away thinking, He can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his briefs.”

Clinton said he hadn’t read the book, explaining, “I didn’t want to. ’Cause he’s not president anymore, and I think he did a good job.” He also warned that some people might be using the book to blame Biden for Trump’s return.