Indian-origin man clings to life after cops in Australia ‘slammed his head against a car’ damaging brain, neck nerves

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, is on life support at the Royal Adelaide Hospital following a violent police arrest in Adelaide's eastern suburbs, Australia. His family claims excessive force was used during the arrest, that has left him with severe brain and neck injuries.

Gaurav's wife, Amritpal Kaur, said the incident happened on Payneham Road after a patrol car approached the couple, mistakenly interpreting their loud argument as a case of domestic violence.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong,’ Gaurav cried

“I just go out and follow him. ‘What are you doing here? Let’s get back home. You are drunk. You are not well. We will go home,’” she recalled, speaking to 9News. Kaur added that during the argument, Kundi had pushed her.

“The policeman thinks he’s assaulting me and doing domestic violence on the road, but the policeman is wrong,” she said. “He is just drunk and that’s why he is loud, nothing else.”

The South Australian cops slammed his head against the car and also on the road, she claimed. Kaur was initially recording the incident on her phone, but stopped when things escalated. “I panicked when the officer knelt on Gaurav,” she told 9News.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” Gaurav cried before he lost consciousness, per The Australia Today. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors informed the family that his brain and neck nerves were severely damaged.

“Doctors are saying his brain is totally damaged. Maybe he will wake up if his brain works, or maybe he will not,” said Kaur, visibly distraught. The couple shares two children.

Australia police chief says they did nothing wrong

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has backed the officers involved in the incident, per 9News. He stated that he had reviewed footage from a body-worn camera and believes the police acted according to their training.

Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia said he was “comfortable” seeing the officers acting appropriately.

Police have claimed Gaurav was resisting arrest violently at the time. Investigations are currently underway.