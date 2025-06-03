Who is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect accused of killing Jonathan Joss in alleged homophobic hate crime

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of actor Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill.’ The shooting occurred Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. Ceja has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond has been set at $200,000. Jonathan Joss was shot and killed in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday.(Facebook/ Jonathan Joss )

According to NYPost, Ceja allegedly shot and killed his neighbor, Joss, during an altercation before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. He was caught just one block away from the residence.

In a statement posted to Joss' Facebook page, his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed the shooting was motivated by homophobia and detailed years of harassment the couple allegedly endured.

“My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done,” he wrote in a statement.

“Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.”

What happened on Sunday?

Earlier this year, the couple’s San Antonio home was destroyed in a fire that also killed their pet dogs. On Sunday, Joss and Gonzales returned to the site to collect a victim’s fund check related to the fire. While at the location, they discovered the skeletal remains of one of their dogs and began crying and yelling in grief.

“While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired,” Gonzales wrote. “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.”

“Jonathan was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved,” he added. “Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built.”