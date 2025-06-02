Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ actor, dies in Texas shooting after heated argument with neighbor

Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn in the television series King of the Hill, was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a report. He was 59. Jonathan Joss dead(IMBD)

Joss, who voiced the popular cartoon as “John Redcorn,” engaged in a heated fight with his neighbor at his San Antonio house on Sunday night, NY POST reported, citing authorities. The fumed neighbor then grabbed a gun and shot Joss multiple times.

Police caught the unidentified shooter after he fled the area in a car.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, San Antonio police were called to a residence where a gunshot was taking place. Theydiscovered Joss close to the road when they arrived at the site. Joss was declared dead at the site despite the police' best efforts to save his life until the arrival of the medics. The arrested gunman has beencharged with murder. The probe is still under progress, the Variety reported.

Who was Jonathan Joss? A look at late star's career

From Season 2 to Season 13 of "King of the Hill," Joss voiced for John Redcorn. He even recorded lines for the popular animated series' upcoming comeback. He assumed the role after the death of the original actor Victor Aaron in a car accident in 1996. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels created “King of the Hill” for Fox in 1997. Over 250 episodes were shown over its run until 2009. Last week, it was announced that a revival of the show will debut on Hulu on August 4, more than ten years later.

Joss also starred in movies and television shows like "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven," among others. He also had a frequent appearance on "Parks and Recreation" as Chief Ken Hotate.