Jonathan Joss murder: Actor struggled to return to San Antonio from Austin hours before death, ‘I’m being ghosted’

Actor Jonathan Joss, who was best known for his voice work on the popular animated TV comedy ‘King of Hill,’ was fatally shot by a neighbor in Texas. The ‘John Redcorn’ voice artist, 59, got into an argument with the suspect at his home in San Antonio Sunday night, June 1, before the neighbor pulled out a gun and shot the actor several times, police said, according to the New York Post. While the suspect initially fled the scene in a vehicle, police soon arrested him a block from the residence. Jonathan Joss murder: Actor struggled to return to San Antonio from Austin hours before death (Jonathan Joss/Facebook)

Jonathan Joss’ last Facebook post

Joss’ most recent Facebook activity suggests that he struggled to find a ride back to San Antonio from Austin. He wrote on Facebook a day ago, “Last night’s gig was amazing — huge thanks to everyone who came out and showed us love! We’re feeling so grateful for the support and good vibes. Now we’re looking for a ride from Austin to San Antonio — if anyone’s heading that way soon and has room for a couple of performers and our gear, hit us up! Thanks again, y’all. We couldn’t do this without you!”

Shortly after, Joss wrote in another post, “We can throw in gas money and migraine healing for anyone heading to San Antonio”.

A few hours later, Joss revealed that he got no help with the transportation. “Unfortunately my former manager did not help me with transportation to get back to San Antonio which was the plan….now I’m being ghosted. Could anyone please give my husband and I a ride to San Antonio,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Joss wrote that they got a ride. “We have a ride thank you to everyone,” he wrote.

In a separate post, which was his last post before he died, Joss wrote, “Our ride will arrive in a few hours thank you everyone we are grabbing some food and feeling thankful for the support”.

Joss is survived by his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, whom he mentioned in one of his last posts. Gonzales described Joss as the "love of his life” in a previous post announcing their union.