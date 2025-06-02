Jonathan Joss dies: What was the King of the Hill voice actor's net worth?

Actor Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn on the beloved animated series King of the Hill, was tragically shot and killed in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night. According to police, the 59-year-old actor was involved in an argument with a neighbor that escalated when the neighbor pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, fatally wounding Joss. Actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing John Redcorn on King of the Hill, was shot and killed in San Antonio.(Facebook)

Jonathan Joss's net worth and earnings revealed

The voice actor's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million by a few sources, however, it is yet to be verified, as reported by ebiographypost. Joss enjoyed a successful and splendid career, thus, it can be expected that he achieved a grand fortune.

He was one of the most talented voice actors in the industry, and many movies, shows, and games stand as testament to this. Joss also earned income from his spice business. After making a mark in Hollywood with his standout voice work, he turned to entrepreneurship in 2011, launching his own line of spice rubs. Created in his hometown of San Antonio, the line included a barbecue meat rub and a spice blend for corn and fruits.

The venture was reportedly inspired by King of the Hill, and Joss sold his products—along with other merchandise—through his official website.

Joss's neighbor arrested after altercation

According to TMZ, Joss died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts to save his life. Meanwhile, the gunman, who was the voice actor's neighbor, fled the scene in a vehicle. However, the police caught him before he could make a successful escape.

A bystander revealed the description of the suspect's vehicle to the police. The officials caught the unnamed gunman a block from the residence and he was taken into police custody, as reported by Parade.