When OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue who slept with 1,000 men revealed what her dad thinks of her profession

OnlyFans (OF) star Bonnie Blue, who first came to the limelight with her claim of sleeping with 1,000 men in a day, once opened up about her father’s reaction to her being an adult star. She claimed that though her dad doesn’t watch her OF videos, he regularly follows the other content she creates on various social media platforms, especially TikTok. Bonnie Blu reveals what her dad thinks of her profession in a podcast. (Instagram/@dreamonpod)

She opened up about her father supporting her career choice during the Dream On podcast with Lottie Moss. “What does @bonnie_blue_xox’s dad think about her job?” Moss wrote as she shared a snippet of her interview with Blue.

“What does your dad say about it?” Moss asks Blue. The OF star replies, “Honestly, he loves it. Like obviously, he doesn’t sit and watch the videos, but all my social media... My TikToks, he will have a look at and he’s just proud seeing how happy I am. How much I have been able to support the family and it has really changed my life and my family’s life.”

She then goes on to recall an incident when she was testing her stamps, saying, “I slept with Bonnie Blue” or “I want to sleep with Bonnie Blue” on her father’s arm, and the “poor man” went to the bar with the marks.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is outraged:

While some found Bonnie Blue’s claims about her father comical, others flat-out called them lies. A few also criticised her dad.

An individual posted, “That’s what her dad tells her. Poor man’s heart is breaking.” Another added, “As a dad - there’s not a single chance in the world he ‘loves it’. A third posted, “Failed as a father.” A fourth wrote, “WHAT THE F!???? No, Bonnie, it’s not normal. Please, babe, see a therapist before it’s too late. Makes me sad.”

Though Bonnie Blue and Lottie Moss's interview happened last year, a throwback video of it has been making the rounds on social media.