OnlyFans star who slept with 1,000 men in a day now targets students on spring break

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue who went viral for claimining to have slept with over 1,000 men in one day has sparked buzz yet again with her newest stunt. The controversial adult star has flown to Cancun, Mexico, to create content with partying students from the US. Bonnie Blue plans to livestream provocative encounters while partying with US college students.(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox)

Hundreds of American college students vacation in Cancun to celebrate spring break every year. The 25-year-old star has previously had her Australia visa revoked for taking part in a similar event.

She allegedly offered offered to have sex with Notting Trent University students if they helped her film it. Many labelled her a "predator" for her stunts as she made comments about getting sexually involved with "barely legal" young men.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, posing with shirtless young men on the beach, the adult star said she took "so many virginities" last year and cannot wait to do the same this year.

The shocking stunt planned by Blue will kick off next month and some of the encounters would be livestreamed, she said. She has even announced a reward for the man with the smallest genitalia.

In another shocking online remark, she said, "If you're a parent wondering what your kid is up to during Spring Break, don’t worry—I’ll livestream it for you."

Bonnie Blue is not the only adult content star who has announced eyebrow-raising stunts to sell their videos. Recently, another OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips sparked controversy with her latest promotional stunt, involving intimate encounters with elderly men at a nursing home in the US.

The 23-year-old, who has amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune through her adult content, took to social media to share details of the experience, describing it as both an act of “charity” and a way to engage with her older fanbase.