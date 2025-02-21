Menu Explore
Bonnie Blue addresses pregnancy rumours, reveals why she ‘would never lie’ about it

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 21, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Bonnie Blue, who claims to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, has addressed rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy

Bonnie Blue is opening up on rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy. The adult film star, who famously claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, sparked rumours with a cryptic social media post. However, on Thursday, the 25-year-old said that she would “never lie about a pregnancy” before announcing that she will do the “world's biggest livestream of a birth.”

Bonnie Blue opens up on pregnancy rumours after cryptic post(Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)
Bonnie Blue opens up on pregnancy rumours after cryptic post(Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)

Bonnie Blue breaks silence after sparking pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Initially, Blue played along with the rumours that began circulating following her Instagram Story about unusual food “cravings.” Chicken, dry noodles, and pickles drenched in chocolate were among the food items pictured.

Taking to the platform, where she boasts over 30,000 followers, the OnlyFans star shared a video in which she joked that her “child will never get bullied at school because it's got 1,057 dads.”

In another video, the pornographic actress said, “In just eight months' time, I'm excited to do the world's biggest livestream of a birth.” She quipped in the caption, “Don't worry boys, you haven't got to queue for this one.”

Blue also shared a video of herself addressing the rumours and explaining why she would never “joke” about a pregnancy.

“So, the last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant,” Blue admitted in the video shared on her other Instagram account (@bonniebluelinks). She went on to say that she had “never confirmed” it, adding that she “would never ever lie about pregnancy.”

Upon being asked why she would not, the adult film star shared, “I tried to get pregnant for like a long amount of time, and it was honestly like the most lonely experience.”

Reflecting on her past, Blue explained, “You don't really tell your family and friends. It's not something like that's spoken about much.” “So, if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side of it,” she added.

The OnlyFans star went on to point out that “IVF is expensive and even buying pregnancy tests - at the time, I was living in Australia - living off savings.” Blue reiterated that buying pregnancy and ovulation tests and vitamins every month to “get yourself pregnant” is “expensive.”

