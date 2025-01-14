OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue reveals exactly how she slept with ‘1,057 men in just 12 hours’ and still ‘feels fine’

Bonnie Blue has said the mechanics of sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day and having much better “glowing skin” as she allegedly set a record for singles. Bonnie Blue opened up about sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, claiming that she broke the world record. (Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)

The new generation adult star has left people completely dumbfounded by this shenanigins, coming a few days after OnlyFans sensation, Lily Philips said she was “in training” for this very challenge.

Bonnie insists she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, a record which, she states, bests Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in a single day in 2004.

Exactly how Bonnie slept with ‘1,057 men in just 12 hours’

If it is divided into the proper time scale, there are 720 minutes in 12 hours, so it means if all her claims are true, each man would have been with the star for not more than one minute: 60 seconds.

Bonnie pointed out that a particular “room was full” and that all the men who participated were like a “rotating circle.”

The scandal surfaced after Bonnie caused widespread outrage last year where she boasted about having sex with “barely legal” teens during her Schoolies and Freshers tours, during which she “prowls” around finding willing and consensual participants to make blackout-drunk sex tapes for her page.

The star was, in fact, called a “predator” by some critics as they cast aspersions over whether or not the young men involved really knew what lay in store for them and in response to that feeling that the internet was a free-for-all for them. She was said to have been blacklisted from Fiji and Australia due to visa issues.

But it has not deterred the 25-year-old from Nottingham from taking to social networks to brag about a new escapade. She said, “thank you to all the, what are they called, barely legal, or all the husbands?” but at the same time she said she “would have had trouble” if the jam went on for 12 hours as it was going.

Detailing 1057 long “marathon”, Bonnie's PR told The Sun, “She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day.”

In the video, together with Josh Lee Spooner, the adult star stated that she “feels fine” after sleeping with over a thousand of men. “I think if it continued how it did for the first three or four hours, I would have struggled,” she cautioned.