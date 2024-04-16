Who is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans star who hooked up with 120 ‘college students’ during Spring-break

OnlyFans sensation Bonnie Blue is making headlines once again, this time for her wild sexual escapades during spring break. Bonnie Blue's wild spring break encounters with 120 students raise eyebrows(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xo)

Who is Bonnie Blue?

The 24-year-old British native, now residing in Australia, caused a stir after admitting to engaging in sexual encounters with over 120 “college students” in just three weeks.

Venturing to Mexico to collaborate with students, Bonnie disclosed that her exploits actually bagged her approximately $250,000 in only those 21 days.

Reflecting on her experiences, the OnlyFans icon remarked, “The college [students] enjoyed spring break, but I gave them one to remember.”

“Many spring breakers actually called it a bonding experience. They enjoyed every second of it, as did I!”

Bonnie sees her sexual escapades as a helping hand towards those students, who just want to get laid during Spring break.(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xo)

She said her Spring escapade was an “incredible success” for both herself and the college dwellers, many of whom purportedly viewed the experience as a bonding opportunity.

Despite receiving backlash for her approach, particularly following a similar stunt during ‘Schoolies Week Down Under’, Bonnie remains steadfast in her belief that her actions are mutually beneficial.

‘Many students on vacation will expect to get laid’, Bonnie defended

“We will never create content without organising proper consent first. In other words, the guys who expressed interest needed to prove legal evidence they are over 18 years old and were made aware that the content is for our OnlyFans accounts,” she asserted.

“Many students on vacation will expect to get laid on spring break. I think having women (us) in the mix who are up for it and don’t need any convincing is positive for the women on vacation who don’t want to be pestered by young men; they just want to be left alone to chill with their friends,” she went on explaining.

Bonnie defended her actions saying, “While the benefit for the young men themselves is that they are guaranteed to have positive and enjoyable experiences with us because we know what we are doing and how to please a guy!”

Earlier, the British native revealed plans to replicate her exploits during freshers' week in the UK, joined by fellow OnlyFans star Leilani May.

Leilani was there in Mexico with her.

Acknowledging past criticisms, Bonnie and Leilani issued a statement: “We are excited to have been able to draw attention to making realistic and relatable content with real people. We're looking forward to continuing this style of adult content and taking it to spring break, US & freshers week, UK.”