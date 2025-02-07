OnlyFans model Sophie Hall sues Tyreek Hill, claims 'crushing force' injury led to sex

A new revelation has emerged in the lawsuit filed against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill by plus-sized OnlyFans model Sophie Hall. According to a deposition obtained by Daily Mail, Hall admitted that she and Hill became intimate after she injured her leg during a backyard football lesson in 2023. This admission follows Hall’s earlier claim that the latter fractured her right leg with “crushing force” during the incident. Tyreek Hill faces a lawsuit from OnlyFans model Sophie Hall after an injury incident. She claims intimacy with Hill was followed by the injury during a football lesson. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)

OnlyFans model sue Tyreek Hill over injury

In her lawsuit, the 35-year-old claimed that during the June 28, 2023, incident, Hill tackled her with such force that she was knocked down and ultimately required reconstructive surgery for her injuries. Hall is now seeking damages exceeding $50,000 for the physical and emotional toll the incident has caused her.

Hall elaborated that Hill did not give a piggyback ride back to her bedroom. When asked if she tried to call the police Hill’s attorney Robert Horwitz, leave or tried to shift to another room during the stay at Hill’’s South Florida mansion, Hall replied with a “no.” She explained, “No, because he was only aggressive in that moment after they had laughed at him and, during those plays, but after the plays it went back to a normal demeanour, so he was being more himself,” as reported by The New York Post.

Hall says the two had sex ‘just once’

According to Hall, she and Hill had sex "just once" on the night of the football incident, and later the next day, they were intimate again. She said, “I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured,” Hall had also explained about sleeping in Hill’s bed.”

Hall spent several more days with Hill, engaging in various activities, before returning to Tampa to seek medical treatment for her injuries. The two initially met the previous month when Hall enrolled her 10-year-old son in Hill's football camp, and they continued to communicate regularly, talking and texting daily after their first encounter. Hill’s lawyers claimed that her broken foot was a result of her tripping over a dog.