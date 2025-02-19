Lily Phillips shares pregnancy news after Bonnie Blue's cryptic post, fans not convinced

Lily Phillips, the OnlyFans creator who slept with 101 men in one day, has announced she is pregnant. Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old flaunted her baby bump just hours after pregnancy rumours about Bonnie Blue, the adult content creator, who claims to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, began circulating. Lily Phillips announces she is pregnant shortly after sleeping with 101 men in one day(Instagram)

Is Lily Phillips pregnant? Here's why fans think OnlyFans star is ‘faking’ baby bump

“The secret is out baby phillips 2025,” Phillips captioned her post, in which she is seen posing in a light-coloured lounge set. She also shared a black and white video in which she caresses her growing belly and says, “It's official.” “baby phillips coming 2025,” Phillips wrote under the video.

ALSO READ: Ashley St. Clair felt ‘terrified’ after Elon Musk shunned her, friend says

In her Instagram post, Phillips included a photo of two positive pregnancy tests. However, fans quickly called her out for “faking” her baby bump, as one of the results shows she is one to two weeks pregnant. “This is not real,” a user commented, while a second said, “Don’t fall for this stunt. Remember they just out for you attention.”

Phillips' pregnancy announcement followed Blue's cryptic post about unusual food “cravings.” In an Instagram story shared Wednesday, the pornographic actress shared a picture of food items like chicken, dry noodles and pickles drenched in chocolate syrup.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni's legal team may use Ryan Reynolds' SNL 50 joke in his defence: Report

The photo fueled pregnancy rumours as one wrote, “All time shocker Bonnie Blue is pregnant and for some reason she also doesn't know who the dad is,” per The Sun. Phillips' shocking post comes on the heels of her plans to record herself sleeping with 1,000 men in just one day. However, many advised the English porn star to proceed with her racy idea with caution, as she could be deported.