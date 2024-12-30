Airbnb host ‘shocked’ after OnlyFans star uses flat for 101-man sex marathon

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, who filmed herself having sex with 101 men in a single day at a swanky London flat, may face an Airbnb ban despite receiving a glowing endorsement from the property's owners. A YouTube documentary on Lily Phillip's stunt went viral, sparking mixed reactions.(YouTube/ Josh Pieters)

Lily Phillips, 23, has hit headlines for conducting the marathon session, live-streamed on the adult platform, in a £1.5 million converted Victorian property in Notting Hill neighbourhood of UK's London.

In the controversial stunt, OnlyFans model Lily Phillips had intimate encounters with over 100 men in just 14 hours. A YouTube documentary on Lily Phillip's stunt went viral, sparking mixed reactions, with outrage among some viewers and concern among others.

While Lily Phillip first enthusiastically described the challenge as a personal sexual fantasy in the video titled "I Slept With 100 Men in One Day," the event's aftermath, however, painted a different picture. Phillips' inner emotional and vulnerability were visible in the video, as seen by her shaking body and bloodshot eyes.

Lily, who has reportedly earned over £2 million through her OnlyFans content, described the 101-man challenge as a "warm-up" for her next goal: having sex with 1,000 men in a single day.

Host was unaware

While residents were initially unaware of the "disruptive gathering," the property's host, Carol, was unaware of “what she had done in the flat”.

"We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left," Daily Mail quoted Carol as saying.

"We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment," Carol added.

Lily, who gave the apartment a five-star review, seemingly violated Airbnb's rules prohibiting sex work and "disruptive gatherings." Lily, in her five-star review to the host, said 'was perfect!'

Despite the unconventional use of the property, the host's initial review stated: "Lily is a lovely guest, keeping to all the house rules and a good communicator prior to arrival."

Neighbours were also left at the revelation, with one stating: "I'm shocked. I have lived here for over a year and have not seen many people coming in and out of the flat since I've been here. I had no idea."

Another resident, unaware of the event, said: "It looks like some of the men were in high-vis, that wouldn't be particularly suspicious or something that would raise alarm bells because there are often workmen coming in and out of people's properties doing work."