Ashley St. Clair felt ‘terrified’ after Elon Musk shunned her, friend says

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 18, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Reflecting on St. Clair's decision to publically declare Musk as the father of her child, Morris said that it was not a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention”

Ashley St. Clair felt “terrified” after Elon Musk shunned her as the news about their alleged baby broke, according to her friend. On Monday, Emma-Jo Morris, who worked as a deputy politics editor at New York Post, told the outlet that the right-wing influencer sought help from the Tesla CEO, who she claims had fathered her infant son. But, he “cut bait,” leaving the 26-year-old on her own.

Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)
Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

Ashley St. Clair's friend reveals why influencer publically declared Elon Musk as father of her child

Reflecting on her friend St. Clair's decision to publically declare Musk as the father of her child, Morris said that it was not a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention” but a plea for help.

“Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own,” she added.

“At that point, she realized, ‘OK, I’m out in the cold, I have to handle this myself,’” Morris said of St. Clair before calling out the richest man in the world for his “hostile action not to respond when the mother of your son calls and says, ‘The press is hounding me, what do I do?’”

St. Clair recently made headlines after claiming she secretly gave birth to Musk's child. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in an X post.

Morris told the outlet that her friend “expected it would be an arrangement similar to that he has with his other baby mamas: She would raise the child, and Elon would be peripherally present in their lives.”

The political consultant, who has been in touch with the MAGA influencer since her bombshell claim about Musk's 13th child, went on to say, “This is about letting herself tell the story before somebody else tells it for her and potentially either causes her reputational damage or harm.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
