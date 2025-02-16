Musk breaks silence after influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she's the mother of his 13th child

Elon Musk has broken his silence after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair publicly claimed to have given birth to his child five months ago. The billionaire responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a post suggesting that St. Clair had spent years planning to have his child, adding another twist to the unfolding controversy. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

Musk responds after Clair claims they have a child together

On Friday, Ashley St. Clair, 26, made the unexpected announcement that she shares a five-month-old child with Musk. Her representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed the claim in a post on X, stating that both parties had been working privately on a co-parenting agreement.

"It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially," Glicklich wrote. He added that St. Clair expects Musk to publicly acknowledge his role as the child’s father and finalise their agreement in the best interests of the baby’s well-being and security.

Also read: Did Ashley St Clair plot to ensnare Elon Musk, have his child? Billionaire reacts to her old post

Musk’s response and Clair’s reaction

Musk reacted to the controversy with a single word—“Whoa”—on X in response to a post that accused St. Clair of plotting for years to "ensnare" him. Clair quickly fired back, criticising Musk for engaging with rumours instead of addressing the situation directly.

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" she wrote.

Clair claimed she went public with the news after being pressured by the media.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote. She urged reporters to respect her child’s privacy and avoid invasive coverage.

Three hours after her initial statement, she thanked supporters before announcing that she was logging off X.

Musk’s expanding family

If St. Clair’s claim is true, the child would be Musk’s 13th. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO already has multiple children with three other women:

Justine Wilson (First Wife): Five children—twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Grimes (Musician & Ex-Partner): Three children—X Æ A-12 (“X”), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Shivon Zilis (Neuralink Executive): Twins—Strider and Azure.

Musk and his children were recently seen together during a meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.