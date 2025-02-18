Elon Musk has no official decision-making role, White House clarifies

Billionaire Elon Musk is by no means a formal employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and does not have "formal authority to make government decisions," according to a filing from the White House. Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Elon Musk, who is believed to be the de facto head of DOGE, the initiative created by US President Donald Trump, has been involved in advocating for drastic budget cuts to the government, including mass layoffs.

In November, Donald Trump announced that "the great Elon Musk... would head up the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE')."

On Monday, a filing by Joshua Fisher, Director of the Office of Administration, clarified that "Mr Musk is an employee of the White House... a non-career Special Government Employee" and retains the title of "Senior Advisor to the President."

‘Musk not an employee of US DOGE Service’

"Like any other senior advisor to the President, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself," Fisher said. "Mr Musk, therefore, can only advise the President and convey the President's directions."

"The U.S. DOGE Service is part of the Executive Office of the President. The U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization exists within the U.S. DOGE Service. Neither is part of the Office of the White House," Fisher continued in the filing.

"Mr Musk is an employee of the White House Office. He is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization. Mr. Musk is not the Temporary Administrator," Fisher added.

This filing is part of a case brought against Musk by 14 states, including New Mexico.

In an upcoming interview with Musk on Fox News, Trump responded to some who insinuate that Musk runs the White House.

Donald Trump said in a preview of the interview, "I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me... But you know what I have learned, Elon? That people are smart, they get it."

Elon Musk responded, "Yeah, they do actually."

