Pornstar spills secrets about OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue following her '1000 men in 12 hours' claim

Bonnie Blue, the 25-year-old OnlyFans model from Nottinghamshire, has recently captured headlines with her shocking claim of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours as part of a “world record attempt.” While the bold statement has sparked a flurry of reactions online, an insider from the adult industry has offered a surprising perspective on what Bonnie is really like off-camera. Bonnie Blue unveiled her quiet yet competitive nature off-camera. (Instagram)

Quiet and sweet off-camera

Andy Lee, a former plumber turned Ireland's most successful porn star, shared his experience working with Bonnie during a conversation with The Mirror. Describing her off-camera persona, Andy said, “She’s really quiet and sweet, but as soon as the camera turns on, the sex demon comes out.”

Andy also praised Bonnie for her intelligence and professionalism, adding, “She’s very competitive, always wants to do better, and is great to deal with. She’s up for anything and always great fun.” According to him, Bonnie knows exactly how to create buzz and keep people talking, showcasing a sharp business acumen alongside her provocative career.

Record-breaking claim draws mixed reactions

Bonnie's claim of engaging with over 1,000 men in just 12 hours has left many sceptical, including medical professionals. Dr Turner, a Sydney-based practitioner, expressed concerns about the physical toll such a feat could take, stating, “Sex is physically demanding and engaging in such extremes can lead to severe physiological strain.”

Despite the backlash, Bonnie remains unfazed. In an Instagram video, she said, “I’m fine, I just feel like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom.” She even joked about feeling rejuvenated, claiming her skin looks better after the experience.

Her videos have garnered attention from fans and critics alike, with comments ranging from disbelief to praise for her audacity. One user remarked, “There’s no way this is physically possible.” A few chimed in with humour, saying, “Barely legal and barely breathing sounds like a horror movie title.”

From recruitment to OnlyFans stardom

Before her rise to fame, Bonnie worked in recruitment and was married. Her career trajectory shifted dramatically when she began as a webcam model, eventually transitioning to OnlyFans. Now earning an estimated £750,000 per month, Bonnie credits her success to the adult platform, where she continues to post content that keeps fans hooked and critics talking.