Bonnie Blue sneaks into Premier League stadium in disguise after being banned, removed by security | Video

Adult entertainer Bonnie Blue was reportedly forcibly removed from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground after she tried to sneak into the stadium despite being banned for life. She was seen wearing a black wig and cap. Bonnie Blue sneaks into Premier League stadium in disguise after being banned, removed by security (bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram)

A video that have surfaced on social media show 25-year-old Blue, wearing a Chelsea shirt, being removed by security from the City Ground. While being led out, Blue appeared toperform an x-rated gesture.

“Bonnie blue just got kicked out of the away end wtf,” an X user wrote, sharing a video.

Blue, real name Tia Emma Billinger, entered the stadium using a disguise. She covered her blonde hair with a wig and a hat, and also wore a pair of glasses and an oversized coat in an attempt to hide her identity.

When Bonnie Blue was banned from the stadium

Blue previously claimed that she was banned from the stadium. "I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game. Well, I attempted to," she told the OnlyStans podcast last month. "I put on my socials, 'hey boys, I'm going to be at the game, I'd like to film with you afterwards'. I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like, 'you are permanently banned from the ground'.”

She added, "I thought when they asked me to go to the side, 'maybe they're upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat, this is quite nice, it's a good service'. They asked to see my tickets, I showed them and they took them off me, saying, 'we're escorting you off the premises'."

Blue made headlines earlier this year after she claimed tobreak the world record for sex after apparently sleeping with 1,057 men in 24 hours. Ditching her 9 to 5, she went on to become a cam girl, and later an adult film star. She is also filming a documentary with Channel 4 about her life, The Sun reported.