Who is Bonnie Blue? Onlyfans star detained by US police

Bonnie Blue, the British adult film star was arrested according to a post on her sister's official Instagram account. The post claimed that she has been searched and detained. While there is still no clarity on why she was arrested, a clip was also shared along with the post. In the clip one officer can be heard saying “Stop talking until we work this out.” Here is everything about Bonnie Blue.

Bonnie’s real name is Tia Billinger. She came to the limelight when she claimed of sleeping with 1,000 men in a day. She has also appeared on mainstream TV shows like This Morning. She has also claimed that she makes two million a month from her content platform, insisting that she once slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Born Tia Emma Billinger, in 1999 in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, she grew up with her mother, father and two half sisters. She went to the Friesland School and planned to become a professional dancer and midwife.

At a young age, Billinger started earning money by filming herself having sex.

She has also opened up about her father’s reaction to her being an adult star. She said that though her father doesn’t watch her videos, he regularly follows other content she creates on social media plateorms. She was nominated as the Favourite Female Creator for XMA Awards and also won the Favourite Newcomer for Pornhub Awards.

“We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know,” posted Bonnie’s sister soon after the arrest with a clip.