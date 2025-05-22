Bonnie Blue arrested: Why OnlyFans star was detained today; sister provides update

British adult film star Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested, according to an update shared on her official Instagram account. The post, which appeared just after 4 PM on Wednesday, claims the OnlyFans star has been searched and detained. Adult film star Bonnie Blue arrested, shocking fans with Instagram update.(Instagram/Bonnie Blue)

“As you may have seen, Tia (Bonnie's real name) has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know,” the adult star's sister shared on Bonnie's Instagram handle, along with a clip.

“Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your’s sincerely Tia’s Sister.”

ALSO READ| When OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue who slept with 1,000 men revealed what her dad thinks of her profession

The Tab reported that Josh Lee Spooner, an OnlyFans famous photographer, appears in the clip and seems to be there for the same event as the OnlyFans stars.

Why Bonnie Blue was arrested

Bonnie’s arrest remains unclear, and there has been no official comment from law enforcement so far. However, you can hear one officer telling in the clip, “Stop talking until we work this out,” and another asked, “What are you doing here today then?”

“She’s going to be coming in,” one officer who was searching Bonnie said.

Fellow adult star Andy Lee added, “I hope everything is OK. I tried to call her last night but phone was disconnected. Keep us updated.” To that, Bonnie’s account replied, “Thank you Andy, I'll keep you in the loop when we get an update.”

ALSO READ| Bonnie Blue addresses pregnancy rumours, reveals why she ‘would never lie’ about it

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has built a massive following after hooking up with 1057 men in just 12 hours. She's also appeared on mainstream TV shows like This Morning.

Recently, the 25-year-old had even claimed she makes “two million a month” from her content platform, and earlier told the Daily Star she hoped to earn £10 million in 2025.