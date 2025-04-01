Lily Phillips is opening up on the real reason for crying after sleeping with 101 men in one day. In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old adult actress explained that her viral stunt proved to be more “intense” than she thought. She also shared that she has a “lot of sex drive” and enjoys “having sex with different men.” A YouTube documentary on Lily Phillip's stunt went viral, sparking mixed reactions.(YouTube/ Josh Pieters)

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips reveals why she cried after sleeping with 101 men in one day

Last year, the OnlyFans star broke down in tears while detailing her wild stunt in YouTuber Josh Pieters’ documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. Recalling her emotional outburst at the time, Phillips told the outlet, “I don't think I planned it or was prepared to the level that it was.”

Phillips went on to say, “It took so much longer than I thought, it was so much more exhausting than I thought. And I just hadn't prepared myself properly for it.” She revealed that she had previously slept with 37 men in one day and wanted to “push” her limits.

“The way that I did it, I think that's what had that kind of (emotional) effect on me. Like giving every guy five minutes, you know, having a chat with all the guys,” the pornographic actress continued, adding that it was “just a really exhausting day” and that she was at “fault” for “not preparing enough.”

Reiterating her point, Phillips said, “It was a very intense day, and like anyone with a long, hard day at work, sometimes you can get exhausted and upset.” Last year, she shared a word of caution in the documentary, saying, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest – it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in one out, it feels intense,” per the outlet.