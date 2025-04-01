Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips reveals why she cried after sleeping with 101 men in one day

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 01, 2025 06:14 PM IST

Last year, Lily Phillips broke down in tears while detailing her wild stunt in YouTuber Josh Pieters’ documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.

Lily Phillips is opening up on the real reason for crying after sleeping with 101 men in one day. In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old adult actress explained that her viral stunt proved to be more “intense” than she thought. She also shared that she has a “lot of sex drive” and enjoys “having sex with different men.”

A YouTube documentary on Lily Phillip's stunt went viral, sparking mixed reactions.(YouTube/ Josh Pieters)
A YouTube documentary on Lily Phillip's stunt went viral, sparking mixed reactions.(YouTube/ Josh Pieters)

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips reveals why she cried after sleeping with 101 men in one day

Last year, the OnlyFans star broke down in tears while detailing her wild stunt in YouTuber Josh Pieters’ documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. Recalling her emotional outburst at the time, Phillips told the outlet, “I don't think I planned it or was prepared to the level that it was.”

Phillips went on to say, “It took so much longer than I thought, it was so much more exhausting than I thought. And I just hadn't prepared myself properly for it.” She revealed that she had previously slept with 37 men in one day and wanted to “push” her limits.

“The way that I did it, I think that's what had that kind of (emotional) effect on me. Like giving every guy five minutes, you know, having a chat with all the guys,” the pornographic actress continued, adding that it was “just a really exhausting day” and that she was at “fault” for “not preparing enough.”

Reiterating her point, Phillips said, “It was a very intense day, and like anyone with a long, hard day at work, sometimes you can get exhausted and upset.” Last year, she shared a word of caution in the documentary, saying, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest – it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in one out, it feels intense,” per the outlet.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / OnlyFans star Lily Phillips reveals why she cried after sleeping with 101 men in one day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On