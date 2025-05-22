OnlyFans star Lily Phillips ‘arrested’ just hours before ‘rival’ Bonnie Blue, netizens say…

Adult actress Lily Phillips was allegedly arrested for “filming in public,” according to Daily Star. The 23-year-old, who made headlines for sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours, was taken into the back of a police van just hours before her “rival” Bonnie Blue's alleged arrest. Lily Phillips (L) was allegedly 'arrested' just hours before her 'rival' porn actress Bonnie Blue (R)(Instagram/ Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue)

Lily Phillips ‘arrested’ just hours before ‘rival’ porn star Bonnie Blue: Video

Phillips shared a video of her interaction with a cop on Instagram on Wednesday, along with the caption, “Lily is in trouble with the police?!” The short clip was seemingly filmed by an onlooker as it was captioned, “Just saw Lily Phillips get stopped by police?!”

The pornographic actress shared another clip on her Instagram Story, in which she was seen being handcuffed by the authorities. “Lily gets tackled by police whilst filming new video,” the message over the video read. While Phillips has not provided any details about her alleged arrest, netizens believe the incident to be fake.

“Another publicity stunt. It's her whole brand. To both do outrageous stuff for clicks and attention,” one Instagram user commented under the video shared by Phillips. Fans also found it “strange” that she was “arrested” just hours before her Blue was taken away by the police.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger was seen being handcuffed by cops in a video shared on her Instagram account by her sister. “As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested,” the caption of the now-viral clip read.

“We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your’s sincerely Tia’s Sister.”

As the clip quickly went viral on social media, Blue's fans began questioning if it was “staged.” Multiple internet sleuths claimed that the vehicle in the video was not an actual police car but a prop car instead.

“It's all fake! Bonnie Blue was not arrested. These cars are prop cars for movies. It's all a publicity stunt along with her fellow w**re Lilly Phillips who was also “arrested” today,” an X user fumed.