YouTuber Saloni Srivastava reveals she underwent uterus removal surgery: ‘I was living just 10 days’

YouTuber and lifestyle content creator Saloni Srivastava has revealed in her latest video that she recently underwent a hysterectomy—a surgical procedure to remove her uterus—after battling severe health issues for years. In an emotional and candid account, Saloni shared the struggles that led her to make this life-changing decision. An ultrasound eventually revealed that her uterus was filled with fibroids.(Instagram/@salonisrivastavaofficial)

“For years, I struggled with extremely painful periods. Out of 30 days in a month, I was only able to live normally for 10 days,” she said, describing how her condition took over her life. Despite repeated medical consultations, she was often dismissed and prescribed temporary solutions like painkillers.

An ultrasound eventually revealed that her uterus was filled with fibroids—non-cancerous growths that can cause heavy bleeding and severe pain. “Approaching my 30s, my periods became unbearable. I was chronically anaemic because of excessive blood loss, with my haemoglobin dropping to dangerously low levels,” she explained, adding that she sometimes needed blood transfusions.

Dismissive medical professionals

She noted in her video that getting doctors to take her concerns seriously was another challenge. “Many dismissed my concerns, saying, ‘You don’t have kids yet, so we can’t do anything.’ It felt like my life and well-being were being placed second to the idea of a hypothetical future pregnancy.”

Determined to take control of her health, she consulted multiple specialists before finally finding doctors who truly listened. With the unwavering support of her husband and family, she made the difficult but necessary choice to undergo a hysterectomy.

“This was not an easy choice, but it was the right one for me,” she said. “This isn’t just about a surgery. It’s about standing up for myself and redefining what womanhood means on my own terms.”

