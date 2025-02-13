Vegan-turned-carnivore claims 14 kg weight loss with high-fat diet, leaves internet in disbelief: 'Very concerning'

A former vegan turned full-fledged carnivore is making waves online with claims that her high-fat, meat-based diet has transformed her health. Isabella "Bella" Ma, known as "Steak and Butter Gal" on social media, asserts that switching to a diet heavy in animal fats helped her shed 13.6 kg (30 lbs) of body fat, clear her cystic acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and eliminate issues like brain fog, bloating, and PMS symptoms. Bella claimed that she no longer uses sunscreen.(Instagram/@steakandbuttergal)

Also read: Japanese influencer who ate 600 fried chickens and 100 burgers in one sitting retires after battling bipolar disorder

In a viral video, the Juilliard-trained concert pianist dramatically bit into a stick of cold, unsalted butter while revealing her diet secrets. She pairs baked chicken wings and 80-20 burgers—made from 80% lean meat and 20% fat—with butter and a homemade "golden jello" recipe.

"The best food for skin, hair, nails, and anti-aging," she claimed.

Her "golden jello" consists of oxtail and chicken drumsticks cooked in a pressure cooker for 50 minutes, then chilled overnight to create a collagen-rich, gelatinous bone broth. A previous version of her diet also included sunny-side-up eggs fried in beef fat and Gerolsteiner sparkling water to "maintain 13.6 kg (30 lbs) fat loss, clear skin, zero brain fog, and perfect poops."

Ma has followed the carnivore diet since at least 2019, and it has recently gained traction online, with more influencers sharing similar success stories.

In another post on Instagram, she claimed, “I no longer use sunscreen on my skin. After 6 years of eating nothing but animal foods and butter, I can sunbathe for much longer with zero burning and zero spf needed.”

Experts caution against carnivore diet risks

While some praise this diet for its rapid results, health professionals, including Urvashi Agarwal, an internationally certified fitness coach & nutritionist, have raised concerns about its long-term impact.

Red meat, butter, and cheese are high in saturated fats, which can elevate LDL cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Completely eliminating fibre-rich foods like fruits, whole grains, and certain vegetables could also have negative consequences. These plant-based foods provide essential fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that aid digestion, regulate blood pressure, and support immunity. They also play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy metabolism, sustaining energy levels, and supporting cognitive function, including focus, memory, and mental clarity.

She explained, “Beyond nutritional concerns, sustainability is another major issue. Extreme diets often lead to short-term success but are difficult to maintain in the long run. Many people regain weight once they revert to regular eating patterns, which can cause metabolic fluctuations and make future weight loss harder. The body thrives on balance, and any approach that drastically cuts out entire food groups can have unintended side effects. Eliminating carbohydrates completely can lead to hormonal disruptions, affecting thyroid function, menstrual cycles, and overall metabolic health. Many individuals also report brain fog, fatigue, mood swings, and poor sleep quality due to the body’s struggle to function without its primary energy source.”

She further added, “Moreover, individual health conditions play a crucial role in determining whether such a diet is safe. Those with preexisting heart conditions, diabetes, or kidney issues may face heightened risks due to increased saturated fat intake or a lack of essential micronutrients. Personalised guidance is key to ensuring long-term health benefits without compromising overall well-being. Instead of extreme dietary restrictions, a balanced and sustainable approach—one that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods—can support overall health, long-term weight management, and optimal physical and mental performance.”

In a 2023 post, Ma revealed she had avoided fibre and vegetables for four years. While she claimed she did not experience constipation, she admitted she needed to use the bathroom less frequently.

Also read: Man who shed 50 kg reveals how to ‘lose weight without daily calorie counting’

Internet reacts

Ma’s post sparked a heated discussion, with many followers expressing doubts about her claims. Some pointed out potential downsides, particularly her assertion that she no longer experiences bloating or gas.

"No longer farting is more unhealthy than good," one user commented.

Others questioned her unconventional eating habits. "Are you eating your jelly like that as is??? I cannot stomach the smell and taste," another wrote.

Another added, “I’m glad the meat eating has helped her skin radiance but skipping sunscreen won’t help with reducing skin cancer risk. Very concerning”