What is ‘Theratrumpy’? Old man at ‘No Kings’ protest in California beats Trump doll to get his anger out; Watch

‘Theratrumpy’ started trending on X as Americans came to the streets to protest President Donald Trump, calling him a dictator-in-waiting, and to stand up for democracy and the rights of immigrants. No Kings Protests included slogans against Trump's policies and featured puppets and balloons, highlighting discontent with democracy and immigration issues.(X)

Meanwhile, a large military parade was held in Washington to commemorate Trump's 79th birthday. Critics denounced the event as an unwarranted demonstration of power, but tanks did roll down Constitution Avenue in observance of the Army's 250th anniversary.

Millions of people marched in hundreds of rallies across the country, according to the organizers of the "No Kings" protests.

“Where's the due process?” and “No to Trump's fascist military parade” were among the slogans shouted by hundreds of Trump protesters in Washington as they approached the White House.

No Kings protestors express rage over Trump's immigration policy

A huge puppet of Trump, showing Trump sitting on a golden toilet and wearing a crown, was paraded through the audience.

“I prefer crushed ICE” and “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in LA” were among the banners shown by protesters brandishing pride flags. Mexican flags, which are now frequently seen during protests against immigration sweeps in Los Angeles, were also seen at a few gatherings on Saturday.

With a two-foot-tall piñata of Trump on a stick, replete with a sombrero thrown over his back and a crown over his head, one protester held the image amid posters that said, “They fear us, don't back down California” and “We carry dreams, not danger.”

With Trump's trademark blond haircut, another protester put aloft a huge helium balloon in the shape of an orange baby.

Marchers occupied several blocks of Fifth Avenue in New York, demonstrating against what they perceived as a deterioration in free speech rights, showing sympathy for Palestinians, and expressing rage over Trump's immigration policy.

Theratrumpy: Old man beats a Trump doll to get his anger out

Meanwhile, an old man in California slammed Trimp doll to get his anger out

“Grown adult seen beating a Trump doll to get his anger out at a ‘Theratrumpy’ Trump Induced Anxiety Help stand. The incident was filmed at the Beverly Hills, California ‘No Kings’ protest,” wrote Collin Rugg, Co-Owner of Trending Politics, on X.

“No! No! No! Bad boy. Bad! Bad! Bad!” he added.