Doctor says this common underrated uterus condition may be behind your fatigue, infertility

Many women have heard about endometriosis but don’t know what Adenomyosis is. Did you know it affects the uterus (womb)? Read on as we seek expert help to know more the symptoms, causes and management of Adenomyosis. Women should seek timely intervention without any delay. Doctor reveals the shocking truth about Adenomyosis and why women shouldn’t ignore it.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhulika Singh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Child in Pune, shared, “Adenomyosis is a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows into the muscular wall. This can enlarge the uterus and lead to heavy periods, severe cramps and bloating.”

Don’t confuse Adenomyosis with endometriosis; both are different conditions. Dr Madhulika Singh said, “Adenomyosis occurs when endometrial-like tissue grows within the muscular wall of the uterus. Endometriosis, on the other hand, is when similar tissue grows outside the uterus, often affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs.”

Causes and risk factors

Dr Madhulika Singh informed, “The exact cause of this condition isn’t fully understood, but hormonal imbalances, childbirth, and uterine surgery are believed to be contributing factors. Adenomyosis is often overlooked because its symptoms mimic those of other menstrual issues. However, it can impact a woman’s quality of life. Early diagnosis is essential to manage pain and prevent long-term complications.”

Adenomyosis can cause severe health complications.(Shutterstock)

The symptoms:

Dr Madhulika Singh revealed, “The women with this condition can experience heavy menstrual bleeding, painful periods, menstrual cramps, longer menses, painful sex (dyspareunia), abdominal pain and tenderness, intense pelvic pain, and anemia or iron deficiency (due to heavy periods) leaving one fatigued. It is the need of the hour to take note of these symptoms and initiate timely diagnosis and management of the condition.”

Talking about Adenomyosis and infertility, Dr Madhulika Singh said, “Adenomyosis can affect fertility by changing the shape and function of the uterus, making it harder for an embryo to implant. It may also cause inflammation and hormonal imbalances that interfere with conception. While not all women with adenomyosis face infertility, those struggling to conceive should consider visiting a fertility specialist.”

The diagnosis:

According to Dr Madhulika Singh, unfortunately, diagnosing adenomyosis can be challenging. However, assessing the uterus after a hysterectomy can be helpful. Moreover, the expert can also diagnose this condition based on the history, physical examination, transvaginal (internal) ultrasound scan, or pelvic MRI and then suggest an appropriate treatment.

Adenomyosis can lead to prolonged menstrual bleeding, menstrual cramps and pelvic pain during sexual intercourse.(Shutterstock)

The treatment:

Dr Madhulika Singh highlighted, “The treatment of adenomyosis depends on the severity of symptoms and may include pain-relief medications, hormonal therapies (like birth control or IUDs), or surgical options that will be suggested by the expert. In severe cases, a hysterectomy may be recommended. Women, stay vigilant by taking charge of your reproductive health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.