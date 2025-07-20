Christie Brinkley opens up about her divorce from her fourth husband Peter Cook: ‘Weight of a wrecking ball’

Christie Brinkley, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is once again making headlines. This time, it is Brinkley’s comments about her husband’s affair, which “nearly broke her". Now 71, she graced the cover of Social Life Magazine to celebrate her memoir, Uptown Girl, released earlier this year, Fox News reported. In a candid interview, she spoke about reliving both triumphs and heartache as she narrated the audiobook. “There were parts where I thought, please don’t cry," Brinkley admitted, recalling the toll of voicing her own story. Christie Brinkley's marriage to Peter Cook broke down over his affair with a 18-year-old.(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Christie Brinkley part ways with Peter Cook?

Talking about how her world fell apart in 2006, Brinkley mentioned that just before she was set to give a commencement speech, a man whispered something to her that “had the weight of a wrecking ball.” It was the devastating truth: her fourth husband, Peter Cook, had been unfaithful. "I asked him to repeat it," she said. Her son Jack’s panic-stricken face confirmed everything. "They all knew," Brinkley remembered.

In her book, Brinkley reveals that the man who exposed the affair was a cop, and the father of the 18-year-old girl Cook was involved with. “Mommy needs to go to the police station,” she told Jack.

Brinkley expressed she didn’t need a confession. “I know from Peter’s face that he was guilty,” she wrote. “When your whole world falls apart, and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliché middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?" she added.

How Christie Brinkley dealt with the revelation

Reportedly, that night Cook was away, and so Brinkley’s friends rallied around her, diving into the family computer like a covert mission. What they uncovered was disturbing files, explicit photos, and damning emails. "It was so insane that it was almost funny, and soon enough, the three of us were doubled over in laughter, as printouts of girls in X-rated poses began piling up on the floor faster than trash outside a greasy takeaway," Brinkley recalled.

Brinkley and Cook’s divorce spiraled into a six-year legal storm, dubbed “tabloid catnip” by Social Life Magazine. At its heart? “A mother fighting to protect her cubs.” These days, Brinkley finds comfort in her garden.

