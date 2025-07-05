Ex-supermodel Christie Brinkley reveals why her four marriages failed: ‘One loved my money, another loved his…’

Former supermodel Christie Brinkley has spilled the beans on her love life. The 71-year-old, who was once married to Billy Joel, said that she is still “a fool for love.” She also talked about the emotional toll of her past relationships. Brinkley explained that she often felt “unloved” in relationships, in an interview with the New York Times. She revealed that while she doesn't need a person to keep her spirits up, she still would like to share her happiness with someone. Christie Brinkley discusses her four marriages, admitting to being too trusting and prioritizing freedom over love. (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Christie Brinkley shares the reasons behind her failed marriages

“I always believed in soul mates. I thought I had four of them. Now I’m not sure,” the former supermodel shared with the news outlet. “Maybe I had my two soul mates with Jean and Billy. Maybe I rushed out of my marriage to Jean. Maybe I should have tried to make it work longer with Billy. I did start to wonder if maybe it’s me – if I was unlovable.”

Brinkley added that she was “too trusting,” and detailed the reasons why her marriages did not work out. She revealed that in her first marriage, she loved her freedom more than her partner. Talking about the other romances in her life, Brinkley stated, “One loved my money more than me. Another loved his drink more than me. Another loved young women more than me.”

Christie Brinkley's past relationships

Brinkley explored each of her major relationships in detail in her memoir Uptown Girl. Her first marriage to artist Paul Allaux lasted for six years. The duo met in Paris when she was only 19. After that, Christie Brinkley tied the knot with music legend Billy Joel. The marriage did not last, with the ex-model blaming Joel’s dependence on alcohol as a reason, as reported by Decider.

The ex-supermodel’s third marriage to developer Richard Taubman also ended on a bitter note as she accused him of marrying her for money. Her final marriage, to architect Peter Cook, ended in divorce as well.

FAQ

How many divorces has Christie Brinkley had?

The former supermodel has been divorced four times.

What happened to Christie Brinkley's fourth husband?

Brinkley and her fourth husband, Peter Cook, split after she found out about his affair with his teenage assistant.

Did Christie Brinkley ever remarry after Billy Joel?

Yes, she got married twice after divorcing Billy Joel.