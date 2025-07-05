Big Brother turns 25: Top 5 wild moments from the show to celebrate its silver jubilee

Big Brother, the reality television show, is all set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with another drama-packed season. Premiering on July 10, Season 27 comes with a brand-new theme: Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery, and a transformed house, now known as Hotel Mystère. The reality show Big Brother returns for its 25th anniversary with Season 27, set in the suspense-filled Hotel Mystère.(@CBSBigBrother/X)

What to expect from Big Brother Season 27?

The new season invites houseguests to spend the summer at Hotel Mystère, which is a ‘suspense-filled’ setting complete with hidden passageways, antique key boxes, and haunted décor. Reportedly, the hotel’s eerie vibes promise new twists, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and a mystery houseguest whose identity remains unknown, as reported by People Magazine.

The rooms, reportedly, feature everything from rubber mask wallpaper to velvet daybeds, with a rooftop kitchen offering a picturesque escape if the guests are not too busy plotting. Host Julie Chen Moonves will be returning, and fans can expect all the deception, alliances, and chaos the series is known for, just with a noir twist.

Top 5 unforgettable moments from Big Brothers over the year

Before the viewers dive into the masked visitors waiting in Season 27, here’s a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments witnessed through 25 years of Big Brother’s run time:

Dan’s Funeral (Season 14)

As per People, this was arguably the most legendary move in Big Brother history. Contestant Dan Gheesling reportedly faked his downfall to gain trust and flip the house. With dramatic tears and strategic speeches, Dan pulled off a miraculous save, all while he was wearing a carrot suit.

Nakomis and Cowboy discover they’re half-siblings (Season 5)

In a shocking twist titled Project DNA, the housemates Nakomis and Cowboy realized they were biologically related, having the same father. This was a jaw-dropping moment for both the players and the audience.

Marcellas doesn’t use veto on himself (Season 3)

Reportedly, Marcellas Reynolds’ tale is a caution for all players! Reynolds, who won the Golden Power of Veto and did not use it on himself! He was promptly evicted, and host Julie famously tapped him on the head in disbelief!

Keesha’s birthday blow-up (Season 10)

What should have been a celebration turned into a chaotic house argument! Accusations were made, tears were shed, and shouting matches ensued. The cherry on top? The housemates’ very awkward ‘Happy Birthday’ sing-along.

Jeff’s Coup d’Etat & Chima’s expulsion (Season 11)

Fan-favorite Jeff Schroeder used the Coup d’Etat power to overthrow Chima’s HOH nominations, reported USA Today. In protest, Chima ignored production, threw her mic into the hot tub, and was eventually expelled from the game!

FAQs

What is the concept of Big Brother?

Big Brother is a reality TV competition where a group of contestants, known as houseguests, live together in a monitored house, cut off from the outside world, competing in challenges for power, safety, and a grand prize of $750,000. Players are evicted weekly until one winner remains.

Will Big Brother be back in 2025?

Big Brother is one of its most popular reality series and is returning with Season 27.

Who is Big Brother meant to be?

“Big Brother” refers to the all-seeing entity that monitors houseguests through cameras and microphones 24/7. Inspired by George Orwell’s 1984, it represents the game’s constant surveillance and control.