Gynaecologist warns of rising lung cancer risk among women who spend hours in kitchen: ‘Cooking fumes can be dangerous'

Lung cancer has long been seen as a man's disease, but rates among women are climbing at an alarming pace. Shifts in smoking habits, environmental exposures and hormonal influences all play a part. Yet many women remain unaware they're at risk until it's too late. Dr Bác Sĩ Chiều, a Vietnam-based gynaecologist specialising in cancer, shared the surprising factors behind this rise and why urgent awareness is crucial. Cooking fumes linked to rising lung cancer rates in women, expert warns.

Could your kitchen be harming your lungs

Dr Bác shared in his post, “Lung cancer in housewives and women who cook at home is becoming more common. One woman asked me, 'Why do I have lung cancer when no one in my family smokes?' So I asked her: When you cook, does the smell of oil and smoke rise up a lot? Do you open windows to let the air circulate? Do you use a kitchen hood or exhaust fan?' Her answer was no; her kitchen was very enclosed.”

Importance of ventilation for lung health

He continued, “She told me she rarely interacts with smokers and spends most of her time at home. But she's constantly exposed to cooking fumes, sometimes for 30 minutes, an hour, or even more each day. Of course, the causes of lung cancer are complex. It's not solely because of cooking or being in the kitchen. But poor ventilation and breathing in fumes every day definitely affect the lungs.”

Dr Bác explains that improving air circulation in the kitchen is a simple yet powerful step for protecting lung health. “It's such a small change, but it can make a big difference,” he adds.

