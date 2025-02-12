Impact of high AQI on lungs: Lung cancer on the rise among ‘never smokers’; 3 things to do according to doctor

India is home to some of the most polluted cities in the world, with poor air quality being a major concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure of the level of air pollution, and India has been struggling with high AQI levels for years. Amid all this, recent research highlights air pollution as a growing factor in the increasing number of lung cancer cases worldwide. The study was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal on World Cancer Day 2025. Also read | Bad air behind rise in lung cancer in non-smokers: Study Air pollution is a significant risk factor for lung cancer. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Fifth highest cause of cancer deaths worldwide

The proportion of people being diagnosed with lung cancer who have never smoked is increasing, with air pollution an 'important factor', the World Health Organization’s cancer agency has said. Lung cancer in people who have never smoked cigarettes or tobacco is now estimated to be the fifth highest cause of cancer deaths worldwide, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) study published by Lancet.

As per their study, lung cancer in never-smokers is also occurring almost exclusively as adenocarcinoma, which has become the most dominant of the four main subtypes of the disease in both men and women globally, the IARC said. According to the IARC study, about 200,000 cases of adenocarcinoma were associated with exposure to air pollution in 2022.

More details

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality worldwide, the IARC said. In 2022, about 2.5 million people were diagnosed with the disease. But the patterns of incidence by subtype have changed dramatically in recent decades. Of the four main subtypes of lung cancer (adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, small-cell carcinoma and large-cell carcinoma), adenocarcinoma has become the dominant subtype among both men and women, the IARC found.

How lung cancer patients should take care

If you're concerned about your risk of lung cancer or have a family history of the disease, consult with your healthcare provider about the best course of action.

It is crucial for lung cancer patients to be aware of the potential risks of air pollution and adopt strategies to minimise exposure. In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravikumar Wategaonkar, consultant medical oncologist at Onco Life Cancer Center in Satara and Pune, shared how lung cancer patients should take care amid air pollution.

He suggested that lung cancer patients should follow these measures:

⦿ One key step that lung cancer patients can take is to stay indoors during peak pollution hours, typically early mornings and late evenings. During these times, pollutant concentrations are usually at their highest levels. Indoor activities such as reading, listening to music, or practicing relaxation techniques can help pass the time while avoiding exposure. In case you are required to step outside then use a mask without fail. Additionally, using air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters indoors will help remove harmful particles from the air.

⦿ Another essential aspect of managing air pollution for lung cancer patients is ensuring good indoor air quality. This includes regular maintenance of heating and cooling systems and keeping windows closed during high-pollution days.

⦿ Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating nutrient-rich foods and staying physically active can enhance overall well-being and strengthen resilience against environmental stressors like air pollution.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.