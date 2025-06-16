Gynaecologist explains how your menstrual health can reveal early signs of PCOS: 'Heavy bleeding isn't always normal'

Your period isn't just a monthly checkpoint, it's one of the most powerful indicators of your hormonal health. Changes in your menstrual cycle can reveal underlying imbalances that deserve attention. One such condition is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common yet often misunderstood hormonal disorder that affects millions of women globally. (Also read: Woman who lost 54 kg reveals mistakes she made on her PCOS weight loss journey: ‘I went 100% gluten and dairy-free’ ) Menstrual irregularities can signal hormonal imbalances like PCOS. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mansi Verma, gynaecologist at Veera Health, breaks down the specific ways your menstrual cycle can act as a warning system for PCOS. With over 51% of women reporting concerns such as PCOS, thyroid imbalances, UTIs, and fertility issues, recognising early signals becomes even more important.

Instead of normalising symptoms or brushing them off, this is a guide to help you understand what your body is trying to communicate so you can take action, seek support, and stay ahead of potential health challenges.

1. Irregular periods may point to hormonal imbalance

If your periods show up late or not at all, it's not something to ignore. Skipping cycles or having fewer than 8 periods a year is one of the most common signs of PCOS. This happens when high levels of androgens or insulin resistance interfere with ovulation, preventing the regular shedding of the uterine lining. A missed period is often your body's first nudge that something's off.

Heavy menstrual flow or prolonged cycles may indicate hormonal imbalances, such as PCOS.(Pexels)

2. Heavy bleeding isn't always normal

Many women brush off heavy flow as "just how my period is." But if you're bleeding excessively, needing to change sanitary products every hour, or passing large clots, your hormones might be out of sync. In PCOS, prolonged cycles can lead to a thickened uterine lining, which sheds all at once, leading to heavy, prolonged bleeding.

3. Painful periods could mean more than cramps

Cramping is common. But if your period pain is intense or combined with irregular cycles and mood swings, it could be linked to inflammation and cyst formation in the ovaries. While PCOS is not the only cause of painful periods, it's worth investigating if the pain is persistent and paired with other symptoms.

4. Spotting between periods is a red flag

Unusual spotting between cycles, especially when it's frequent or unpredictable, can point to hormonal fluctuations or irregular endometrial shedding. This irregularity is common in women with PCOS, where the hormonal feedback loop that regulates menstruation is disrupted.

A healthy menstrual cycle lasts 21 to 35 days. Irregularities may indicate conditions like PCOS,

5. Long cycles? You may not be ovulating

A healthy menstrual cycle usually lasts between 21 to 35 days. If yours consistently runs longer or is so inconsistent you can't even track it, it could mean you're not ovulating regularly. PCOS often leads to anovulatory cycles (when an egg isn't released), which directly impacts fertility and hormone regulation.

6. Acne and hair growth are linked to your cycle

If your cycle is off and you're also seeing acne along the jawline, excess facial/body hair, or scalp hair thinning, it might be due to high androgen levels, a key symptom of PCOS. These are often dismissed as cosmetic issues but are deeply rooted in hormonal imbalances.

Menstrual irregularities aren't just monthly inconveniences, they're signs your body is asking for support. Whether it's delayed cycles, heavy bleeding, or hormonal acne, these symptoms can be early indicators of conditions like PCOS. Tuning into these cues early, paired with the right lifestyle changes and the right type of supplement support, can help you restore balance, improve your overall well-being, and take control of your health, one cycle at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.