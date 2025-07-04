‘Is China a vegetarian's worst nightmare?’: Indian shares reality of eating veg in viral video

An Indian living in China shared a video specially for vegetarians. In his post, the man shared his opinion about the long-standing belief that it’s hard for vegetarians to find proper food in China as the locals only eat meat or seafood. An Indian gave a glimpse of a local market in China. (YouTube/@itsAtharvaMaheshwari)

“Is China a vegetarian's worst nightmare? I'm Atharva Maheshwari, an Indian vegetarian living in China, and I'm here to debunk the myths!” the YouTuber wrote.

“Forget the stereotypes you've heard about Chinese food being all meat. The reality is far more delicious and surprising,” he added. In the video, he takes the viewers on a tour of a local market, which he labels “a true vegetarian paradise.”

“You won't believe the sheer variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, from countless types of leafy greens like bok choy and gai lan, to unique finds like lotus root, dozens of mushroom varieties (shiitake, enoki, wood ear), bamboo shoots, and giant pomelos. This is the ultimate guide for any vegetarian or vegan planning a trip to China,” Maheshwari explains.

During his tour, Maheshwari shows common vegetables like orca, lotus root, brinjal, and more. He also gives a glimpse of those that are available only in China and then takes the viewers through the fruit market.

Take a look at the video:

Maheshwari's video received several thumbs up, with one YouTube user appreciating him for his job. “Very nice, Atharva. Informative video. I have not seen such content about China till now. Keep it up.”

Who is Atharva Maheshwari?

“Namaste, Hello & Ni Hao! I am Atharva Maheshwari, an Indian in China (Guang Zhou, to be precise). I am passionate about exploring the booming business opportunities between India and China,” Atharva Maheshwari wrote in his YouTube bio.