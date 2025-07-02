Bhai kya kar diya isne’: Indian traveller gets haircut from Chinese roadside barber

An Indian traveller in China recently took a chance on a roadside barber and ended up with a ₹119 haircut, now winning praise online. Though initially sceptical, he shared the experience on social media, and the internet reassured him that the trim looked surprisingly good. An Indian traveller getting a haircut from a Chinese roadside barber. (YouTuber/@DevangSethiTPW)

In a video shared on social media, Devang Seth spotted a roadside barber while exploring. Unlike its counterpart in India, the barber didn’t have a setup, not even a mirror. He kept all his equipment inside a bag and only had a chair for the customers.

As the video progresses, the Indian man gets a haircut from the barber. At one point, he even asks, “‘Bhai kya kar diya isne,” expressing his scepticism about the Chinese man's process. After the trim - which turns out well - he pays the man using a service similar to India’s UPI payment system and leaves.

Take a look at the viral video here:

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “You look nice, bro. He has done the job nicely.” Another added, “This Chinese barber has reversed your age clock by at least 5 years! He knows his art well!”

A third shared, “Superb cut. India mein aisa cut ₹250 le lega, acchi dukan mein ₹400 se 500 le lega. China is very, very cheap.” A fourth wrote, “Looking smart, bro. Good experience. With love.”

Who is Devang Sethi?

The YouTuber’s bio says that he used to work in corporate but left his job in 2018 to travel. He claims he has seen “almost half of the world” since then.

“I am just trying to encourage other people to travel, and for those who cannot travel, sit back and enjoy my videos,” he added.