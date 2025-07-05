Mel B marries Rory McPhee in a royal London ceremony: Inside Spice Girl singer's two stunning wedding gowns

Melanie Mel B Brown said “I do” in classic Spice Girl fashion, bold, glamorous, and her own style. The 50-year-old singer and former Spice Girls star got married to her partner, Rory McPhee, on July 5, as reported by People. They exchanged vows at the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. It is the same church where Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married in 1981. Mel B married her partner, Rory McPhee, on July 5, 2025, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, wearing two designer gowns.(officialmelb/Instagram)

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s heartfelt tribute to Taylor Swift’s masters win: Here’s how he celebrated

Mel B wore two stunning dresses at her wedding

Mel B wore not one, but two wedding dresses for the occasion. She first walked down the aisle in a custom ivory gown reportedly from British designer Josephine Scott, selected with help from Evelie Bridal Boutique in London. “Mel was a dream to work with, bringing her own sense of style to the occasion,” said Caroline Black, the boutique’s owner, in a statement to People.

Later in the evening, she switched to a second dress by designer Justin Alexander.

Also Read: Big Brother turns 25: Top 5 wild moments from the show to celebrate its silver jubilee

Mel B’s wedding: A ceremony fit for royalty

Mel B earned the rare chance of marrying at St. Paul’s Cathedral after receiving an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from Prince William in 2022, recognising her work raising awareness about domestic violence, reports People.

“It’s a big deal. Not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special,” she said during a Tonight Show appearance earlier this year.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Mel teased the possibility of multiple outfits and even floated the idea of Victoria Beckham designing one of her dresses.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one. “Just have as many as you want,” she joked.

Spice Girls energy at the bachelorette bash

In true Mel B fashion, the celebrations started long before the big day. People reported she marked her hen party with a group of 36 friends, heading to a lakeside getaway where she wore a leopard-print bikini, a nod to her iconic Scary Spice look.

In a video posted to Instagram on June 22, Mel B can be seen sprinting down a dock, tearing off a lace cover-up as she runs to meet her friends by the water. “HEN DO TIME WITH THE MOST AMAZING GROUP OF 36 WOMEN !!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Between the royal venue, designer gowns, and personal touches, the day was unmistakably Mel B as it was equal parts glamorous, grounded, and unapologetically hers. Also, judging by the way she celebrated, it’s clear she’s still got that Scary Spice spark.

FAQs

Q1. Who did Mel B marry?

She married hair stylist and longtime partner Rory McPhee on July 5, 2025.

Q2. Where was Mel B’s wedding held?

At the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the same church where Princess Diana got married.

Q3. Why was Mel B allowed to marry at St. Paul’s?

She was honoured with an MBE by Prince William in 2022 for her advocacy work on domestic violence.