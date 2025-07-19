Andy Byron, wife Megan Kerrigan's divorce could cost Astronomer CEO a whopping amount: Report

After the viral Coldplay 'kiss scam' scandal, speculations are rife about a possible divorce between Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan. On Friday, a report said that if the couple files for divorce, Byron may have to end up spending a whopping amount in divorce settlements, amounting to as much as half of his net worth. Megan Kerrigan (L, Source: Megan Kerrigan on Facebook) and the 'kiss cam' photo of Andy Byron with Kristine Cabot. (X and Facebook)

As the CEO of Astronomer, an Artificial Intelligence solutions company valued at over $1.3 billion, Andy Byron's net worth is estimated at $60 million. As per a report by the English tabloid, The Daily Mail, if the couple go through with divorce proceedings, it could cost Byron in excess of $30 million.

Byron shot to global headlines Thursday after a video from Coldplay's concert in Houston showed him in a seeming cuddle with the HR head of Astronomer, Kristin Cabot. Despite no admission from either of them, the moment had all the signs of an alleged affair, and even Coldplay lead, Chris Martin, thought that they were "either having an affair or are very shy."

Divorce speculation between Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan has become the talk of the internet town; even Polymarket is holding a parley on their potential divorce, with 24% odds that it will happen, as of this writing. Moreover, within hours of the 'scandal' hitting the internet, Megan Kerrigan removed 'Byron' from her name on her Facebook account, triggering speculation about a possible rift.

As of now, neither Cabot nor Byron has released a statement addressing the issue. On Friday, Astronomer released a statement saying that the Board of Directors is investigating the matter internally and an update will be provided soon. However, Axios reported, citing sources, that Astronomer is currently discussing exit terms with Byron, and his resignation is imminent.