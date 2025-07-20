Who was Eileen Fulton? Soap opera icon and As the World Turns star dies at 91

Actress, singer, and author Eileen Fulton is no more. The legendary soap opera diva passed away at the age of 91 on July 14 in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. According to an obituary by Groce Funeral Home, she breathed her last following a period of declining health. For the uninitiated, she was popularly known for playing the role of Lisa Grimaldi on CBS' As the World Turns for almost 50 years. It was her inspiring portrayal that led to the redefinition of women on daytime television, People reported. Though she passed away, her legacy continues to resonate with fans and fellow actors alike. Eileen Fulton gained fame for her role as Lisa Grimaldi in As the World Turns. (Screengrab/Groce Funeral Home)

Who was Eileen Fulton?

Eileen Fulton made a mark in the television industry with her unforgettable portrayal of the first soap "vixen" Lisa Grimaldi. What began in 1960 as a short-lived role transformed into a five-decade-long stint, making her one of the longest-tenured actors in soap history. She was called daytime TV’s original “bad girl".

During her time on As the World Turns, Fulton juggled live TV with stage roles in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf on Broadway and The Fantasticks off-Broadway. That is not it, as her legacy was also recognized with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 and an induction into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame in 1998, as reported by People.

Off-screen, too, Fulton achieved a lot. She co-authored two autobiographies: How My World Turns and As My World Still Turns. She also penned a novel titled Soap Opera and six murder mystery novels.

Eileen Fulton dies: More about the soap actress

Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty in Asheville in 1933, Fulton had earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Greensboro College by 1956. Backed by supportive parents, after getting her degree, she moved to New York, studying under icons like Sanford Meisner and Martha Graham. However, her screen debut came in Girl of the Night in 1960. It was in 2019 when she retired.

FYI, Fulton is survived by her brother, Charles Furman McLarty, sister-in-law Chris Page McLarty, niece Katherine Morris, and their children.

FAQs

Did Eileen Fulton have children?

No. Despite being married three times, she did not have any offspring.

Is Lisa Grimaldi from As the World Turns still alive today?

Lisa Grimaldi is a fictional character. She appeared on-screen from 1960 to the show’s final episode in 2010.

Who played Lisa Grimaldi over the years?

Eileen Fulton portrayed Lisa Grimaldi from 1960 to 2010.