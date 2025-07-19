Kelly Clarkson invites daughter River Rose on stage in Las Vegas for Heartbeat Song performance. Watch

Fans of Kelly Clarkson were in for a major surprise as the singer welcomed a special guest while she was recently performing in Las Vegas. The singer was joined by her 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, for a mother-daughter performance, Us Weekly magazine reported. Sharing the stage with her 43-year-old mother, Rose sang Clarkson's hit single Heartbeat Song with her at the event on Friday. The 'Studio Sessions' show from Kelly Clarkson was hosted at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's Today show(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson joined by daughter River Rose on stage

A few videos of Clarkson and Rose performing together at the event later went viral on social media. These were filmed by people in the audience.

In a video, the two of them could be seen donning similar outfits - black t-shirt and jeans. Clarkson and her daughter appeared quite comfortable in each other's company as they tried to match up the tune. The singer, who looked excited to welcome her daughter on stage, was seen energizing Rose, who quickly started to enjoy the moment with her mother.

However, this was not the first time fans got to witness Kelly Clarkson perform with her daughter. River had joined her mother to sing the same song when she was performing in Sin City in August 2023.

Kelly Clarkson back on stage

The singer's return to the stage came weeks after she announced in a social media post that they have postponed the Las Vegas residency. This happened hours before it was scheduled to start on July 4.

In an official statement on Instagram, the singer stated that they had been working "24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience," but she was "devastated" to postpone the shows.

The decision was taken after Clarkson said that the rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.

Clarkson noted that she wanted to ensure that the shows were "perfect" and needed to protect herself from doing "serious damage".

Later on, the residency started on July 11.

While performing on stage earlier, Clarkson even apologized to the fans in attendance. She even acknowledged that this slate of performances was her favorite to date.

