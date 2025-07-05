Kelly Clarkson 'devastated' as she loses voice, cancels opening of Las Vegas residency minutes before showtime

Singer Kelly Clarkson postponed the much-awaited opening of her Las Vegas residency on Friday, just over an hour before she was to go on stage. The singer addressed the situation in a statement she posted on Instagram, saying she had lost her voice due to the strain of prep and rehearsals. Kelly Clarkson cancelled her Las Vegas residency opening just minutes before she was to go on stage. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas performance

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency was set to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4. A total of 18 performances were scheduled through November 15. However, on July 4, minutes before her opening performance was to begin, Kelly postponed it.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote in a message on Instagram 90 minutes before the show was set to begin. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

‘Rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice’

In the note, Kelly gave the reason behind the postponement. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," the 43-year-old singer added.

Kelly Clarkson assured fans that she will be back, and also emphasised the quality of the show planned for them. "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we have been working on," her note concluded.

No update on refund

So far, there has been no update on whether there will be any additional shows to make up for the one cancelled on July 4. The organisers have not announced details of any refund for the ticket holders as well.