Paige Spiranac hits back at critics, says she ‘embraces’ her ‘sexy’ fashion choice

Model and golf influencer Paige Spiranac has never shied away from slamming her critics, who expect her to dress a certain way while playing the sport. In an interview with People magazine, the 32-year-old clapped back at those questioning her dressing choices and urged fans to take pride in the way they look. Paige Spiranac recently attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 in New York City(REUTERS)

Paige Spiranac on dressing ‘sexy’

Spiranac said that she tries to “embrace who I am when I talk about that.” She has suggested people do whatever they want to do and “wear what you want to wear.” “And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style,” People quoted Spiranac as saying.

Earlier, Spiranac stated that she started her athletic career as a gymnast, and most of the outfits she wore were form-fitting. However, when she turned pro, Spiranac was “always forced to wear something that didn’t feel comfortable,” she told People. As a result, she started wearing tank tops and leggings, but that caused an uproar about “just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game, and also just exposing my body.”

Spiranac does not want young girls to “grow up feeling insecure about their body.” She added, “They should be proud of their body, especially with how much hard work they put into it when they're eating right and working out.” Spiranac said being an athlete, she likes whatever she wears and feels “very comfortable” with it.

Paige Spiranac cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Spiranac attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere on July 21. She has made a special cameo along with other professional golfers in the Kyle Newacheck-directed sports comedy film, which releases on Friday, July 25. The film stars Adam Sandler in the lead, alongside Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny and Ben Stiller.

Spiranac was counted among the top golfers from San Diego State University when she took part in the Mountain West Conference. However, she later decided to take a different route and emerged among the most-followed sports personalities on social media, according to Fox News.

