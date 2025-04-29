Menu Explore
Paige Spiranac admits her college crush ‘wanted nothing to do with me’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 29, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac gets candid about having a crush on PGA Tour star in college

Paige Spiranac recently got candid about her surprising college crush. During the latest episode of her new show, The SPINvitational, the 32-year-old revealed that she had a crush on PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele, who “wanted nothing to do with me,” New York Post reported.

Paige Spiranac admits her college crush did not reciprocate her feelings(Instagram)
Paige Spiranac admits her college crush did not reciprocate her feelings(Instagram)

Paige Spiranac gets candid about her college crush

The former professional golfer shared that she and Schauffele were both enrolled at San Diego State University at the time. “I did go to school at SDSU with Xander Schauffele and another fun fact is I had a crush on him and he wanted nothing to do with me,” Spiranac admitted.

“He met his wife Maya at SDSU, so it was meant to be. Didn’t work out for me in that way,” Spiranac shared. Schauffele met his wife, Maya, at SDSU in 2014. The duo married in 2021. Elsewhere in the episode, the social media personality shut down misconceptions about her past relationships with “pro athletes” like Tom Brady and Bryson DeChambeau.

Spiranac confessed that she had “never been on a date with anyone famous.” “I’ve had pro athletes or famous people slide in my DMs. I’ve never dated anyone famous. It’s funny because I’ll see all these headlines,” she continued, adding, “There was one where I shot content with Bryson, and then a headline said I was dating (him). Tom Brady was one of them, which was so crazy.”

“It’s like any time I shoot content with a male celebrity, that’s the headline or all of the comments, which can be really difficult for my job where I work in a male-dominated industry … It’s really frustrating because I’ve never dated anyone famous ever, not even close,” she added.

