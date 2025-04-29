Beyonce's daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi steal the show during Cowboy Carter Tour | Watch

Beyonce kicked off her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles Monday night. She was joined onstage by her two daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, at the SoFi Stadium. The adorable moment has since gone viral, with videos of the Carter family's performance making rounds on the internet. Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyonce's daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi join singer onstage at Cowboy Carter Tour opening night

While Blue has performed alongside her mother several times, Monday's opening show marked her younger sister's onstage debut. Beyonce's fans erupted into cheers as the teenager surprised them with her energetic number to America Has a Problem.

As she took the stage, Beyonce's backup dancers stood behind, giving Blue her moment to shine. The Texas Hold 'Em singer beamed with pride, watching her eldest on the front. Meanwhile, Rumi joined her mother as she sang Protector. The little one smiled and waved at the audience before turning back to hug her mother.

The set ended with Beyonce and her daughters standing together as backup dancers swayed in the background. Blue then held Rumi's hand to leave the stage together as their mother was visibly emotional. Their performance has left fans in awe, drawing reactions from them on social media.

“BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING,” one fan wrote on X, while sharing a clip of the adorable moment. “One thing about Rumi, she’s a mommy’s girl through and through. She’s so happy and cute,” another fan said.

Political commentator Rina Shah wrote, “The way this mother - a mega artist - shows her love for her children publicly & incorporates them into her performances… wow. More Americans ought to take full notice. This is what being pro-family is really all about. Building and growing together.”