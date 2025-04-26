Menu Explore
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour struggles to sell out despite 75% price drop, tickets going for less than McDonald's meal

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 26, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Beyoncé is making a comeback to the stage with her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour, but with just days to go, the ticket sales are not going as planned.

The Cowboy Carter tour was meant to be Beyoncé's grand return to the stage. Her tenth concert tour sees the star perform 22 concerts in the US, UK, and France. But just two days before the first concert begins in LA, tickets for many shows have yet to sell out. According to a new report, the singer is now facing online ridicule as the tickets are not selling despite a steep drop in prices.

Beyonce is returning to stage with the upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)
Beyonce is returning to stage with the upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour ticket sales

On Twitter, many users pointed out that tickets for many shows in the US had come down to the price of a 'McDonald's Meal'. Music fans took to Twitter (now X) to point out that resale tickets for the Los Angeles concert are now priced at $20, a 75% drop from the original price of $85. Many pointed out that the $20 selling price was less than McDonald's new Minecraft meal, launched in association with The Minecraft Movie. It sells for over $21 in the US.

Online, the singer was roasted for what was taken as her inability to sell out concerts this close to the tour start. "The Cowboy Carter tour starts in less than a week, and there are still thousands of tickets left for opening night..." one tweet read.

Fans defend Beyonce

Many Beyoncé fans defended the singer, saying that even her last tour picked up late. "Wait till the tour starts, once those clips start dropping, people will be flocking to get tickets, I know it," wrote one fan. Others pointed out that the $20 price is for resale tickets, meaning that Beyonce and her team has already made their profits from them.

About the Cowboy Carter tour

The Cowboy Carter tour kicks off on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. After five shows at the venue, Beyoncé will then move to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Maryland, and Atlanta. The tour will conclude with two shows in Las Vegas on July 25-26.

