Baycurrent Inc. named title sponsor of PGA Tour's Japan event

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2024 10:24 PM IST

GOLF-PGA-BAYCURRENT

The PGA Tour and Baycurrent Inc. announced a multi-year agreement on Wednesday that positions the Tokyo-based consulting firm as the title sponsor of the reimagined Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

HT Image
HT Image

The event will relocate to Yokohama Country Club and be contested as part of the PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall.

"Since 2019, the PGA Tour's first and only official event in Japan has played a pivotal role in further connecting the PGA Tour and our players to the passionate golf fans of this great country," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"The pride Baycurrent holds for both its home country and the game of golf will ensure this tournament continues to make meaningful contributions to our game's growth in Japan and across Asia while showcasing the world's best to a global audience. We are also excited about the event's new home, Yokohama Country Club, one of Japan's premier golf clubs located in close proximity to Tokyo's city center."

The PGA Tour debuted its first annually sanctioned tournament in Japan in 2019, with Tiger Woods recording a dramatic victory at the inaugural event.

"We are thrilled to announce our title sponsorship of the Baycurrent Classic in collaboration with the PGA Tour," said Yoshiyuki Abe, Baycurrent president and representative director. "We have been fortunate to be associated with the PGA Tour's global brand for a number of years. We are confident that through golf, a sport beloved across borders, generations, and genders, we can further enhance our recognition and corporate value both domestically and internationally."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
