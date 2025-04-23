Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is happening in La Jolla? School on lockdown amid active shooter reports in San Diego

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 23, 2025 02:10 AM IST

A possible S.W.A.T. situation unfolding in La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, California. La Jolla High School was briefly placed on lockdown.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. EDT): According to San Diego City Police and Fire Dispatch, as heard via the Scanner Radio app, a man with a gun was reportedly spotted inside his car near La Jolla High School. Authorities believe the individual may be suicidal.

SWAT situation in La Jolla.(Pixabay)
SWAT situation in La Jolla.(Pixabay)

One Reddit user reported: “Listening to dispatch now, person in car with windows up, gun in hand, pointed at own head.”

Another wrote, “Active S.W.A.T. situation in La Jolla. All I know so far, possibly suicidal male with gun, in his car.”

La Jolla High School and Muirlands were briefly placed on lockdown in response to the incident. The lockdowns have since been lifted. Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the situation.

ORIGINAL STORY: La Jolla High School was reportedly placed on lockdown following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in the area. Witnesses on social media described a possible S.W.A.T. situation unfolding in La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, California, after a man with a gun was allegedly seen in a vehicle near the school. As of now, authorities have not confirmed these reports.

“Apparently a guy is down the street in a car, gun in lap. SWAT is on the way. Shelter in place,” one resident wrote on Reddit.

Another added, “Muirlands is also locked down.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What is happening in La Jolla? School on lockdown amid active shooter reports in San Diego
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On