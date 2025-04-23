What is happening in La Jolla? School on lockdown amid active shooter reports in San Diego

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. EDT): According to San Diego City Police and Fire Dispatch, as heard via the Scanner Radio app, a man with a gun was reportedly spotted inside his car near La Jolla High School. Authorities believe the individual may be suicidal. SWAT situation in La Jolla.(Pixabay)

One Reddit user reported: “Listening to dispatch now, person in car with windows up, gun in hand, pointed at own head.”

Another wrote, “Active S.W.A.T. situation in La Jolla. All I know so far, possibly suicidal male with gun, in his car.”

La Jolla High School and Muirlands were briefly placed on lockdown in response to the incident. The lockdowns have since been lifted. Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the situation.

ORIGINAL STORY: La Jolla High School was reportedly placed on lockdown following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in the area. Witnesses on social media described a possible S.W.A.T. situation unfolding in La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, California, after a man with a gun was allegedly seen in a vehicle near the school. As of now, authorities have not confirmed these reports.

“Apparently a guy is down the street in a car, gun in lap. SWAT is on the way. Shelter in place,” one resident wrote on Reddit.

Another added, “Muirlands is also locked down.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information